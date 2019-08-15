Market Overview

Cannabis Short Sellers Clean Up After Tilray's Earnings Miss
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 15, 2019 9:36am
It’s been a brutal past six months for cannabis investors, with the ETF MANAGERS TR/TIERRA XP LATIN AME (NYSE: MJ) down another 5.9% this week following a big earnings miss from Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY). Tilray carries one of the largest short positions in the cannabis group, but Tilray’s dive has dragged down its cannabis peers as well.

Cannabis Shorts Paring 2019 Losses

On Tuesday, Tilray reported a mixed second quarter and a big earnings miss. As a result, cannabis short sellers earned 269.1 million in profits on Wednesday, according to S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky. He said Tilray short sellers are now up $11.7 million for the month of August and are down just $681.9 million year to date.

Short sellers have aggressively piled into the cannabis space in 2019, with short interest up 95% this year to $5.5 billion.

Short sellers are paying a steep price to bet against cannabis, with the average cost to borrow at 17.7% for cannabis stocks compared to just 0.79% for the overall domestic equity market.

Tilray shares are now down 46.7% year to date, making it one of the few top cannabis stocks that has actually been profitable for short sellers this year. Tilray shorts earned $37.1 million on Wednesday and are now up $62.8 million year to date.

Short Squeeze In Play

Despite the August gains, Dusaniwsky said cannabis short sellers haven’t been cashing out and covering so far in August, with only Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) and Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) logging significant decreases in shares shorted this month

“With high financing costs, lack of liquidity in the stock borrow market and year-to-date losses the threat of a short squeeze hovers over many stocks in the sector,” Dusaniwsky said.

Here are the five largest cannabis short positions following Wednesday’s volatile session:

  • Canopy Growth - $1.39 billion short interest.
  • Aurora Cannabis - $925 million short interest.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) - $671 million short interest.
  • Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) - $569 million short interest.

The New Cannabis ETF Makes Some Additions

Green Organic Dutchman Reports Higher Revenue, Wider Loss For Q2

Canadian cannabis producer Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (OTC: TGODF) reported its financial results for the second quarter, which included a revenue ... read more

Green Organic Dutchman Reports Higher Revenue, Wider Loss For Q2

Canadian cannabis producer Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (OTC: TGODF) reported its financial results for the second quarter, which included a revenue ... read more

The Complicated Business Of Advertising And Marketing In Cannabis

By Aaron Silverman, President of MediaJel. New companies tend to cultivate similarly. Build a winning team and culture. Plan and establish your vision of ... read more
