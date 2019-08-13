Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MKM On McDonald's: The Future Is Now

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2019 2:51pm   Comments
Share:
MKM On McDonald's: The Future Is Now

McDonald's Corp's (NYSE: MCD) ongoing investments in its business has successfully resulted in bringing the future of the business to the market today, according to MKM.

The Analyst

MKM Partners analyst Brett Levy initiated coverage of McDonald's with a Buy rating and $250 price target.

The Thesis

McDonald's continued rollout of its Experience of the Future (EOTF) concept has already resulted in a low-single-digit to mid-single digit percentages sales lift, Levy wrote in the note. The concept is only featured at 60% of all stores, which suggests potential for even more sales growth from unit-level improvements.

The next phase of EOTF roll outs also gives McDonald's management an opportunity to leverage its streamlined operations to better focus on its menu and marketing initiatives, the analyst said. A faster and "more agile" approach to its operations and integrations will prove to be a key advantage for a "stronger company" that targets "winning big" and a willingness to "fail fast."

Levy said 2018 was a busy year for McDonald's and there is no reason to believe management is now ready to "sit back." In fact, the management team looks to be willing to capitalize on recent hard work to better manage the next phase of the company's history.

MKM Partners initiated coverage of a handful of restaurant chains including:

  • Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) with a Neutral rating, $20 price rarget.
  • Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) with a Neutral rating, $125 price target.
  • Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) with a Neutral rating, $75 price target.

Price Action

Shares of McDonald's were trading higher by 1.2% Tuesday at $219.93.

Related Links:

Analysts More Bullish On McDonald's After 'Thesis-Affirming Quarter'

McDonald's Hit New All-Time High After Quarter Pounder Update, Bullish Rating

Latest Ratings for MCD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Jul 2019DowngradesBuyHold
Jul 2019MaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for MCD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Brett LevyAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Restaurants Top Stories Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MCD + SHAK)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2019
A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs
Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday
Stocks That Managed To Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning
85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CRWDReiterates103.0
MLNDMaintains25.0
RCKTMaintains37.0
REZIMaintains20.0
NYMTMaintains7.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

DiversyFund CEO: Real Estate Investment Platform 'Great For Anyone'