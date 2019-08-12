Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley: Salesforce Shares Aren't Pricing In Strong Free Cash Flow Growth

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2019 6:02pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley: Salesforce Shares Aren't Pricing In Strong Free Cash Flow Growth

Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is being overlooked by investors despite strong revenue and free cash flow growth potential, according to Morgan Stanley. 

The Analyst

Keith Weiss maintained an Overweight rating on Salesforce with a $178 price target.

The Thesis

A strong case for 25%-plus free cash flow growth isn’t priced into Salesfore shares and that, coupled with investor concern around a slowdown in the core business, creates a “strong buying opportunity” in a core service-as-a-software asset, Weiss said in a Friday note. (See his track record here.) 

The analyst said he sees a clear path for Salesforce to more than double revenues by fiscal 2023, even with merger and acquisition dilution in the near-term.

Salesforce shares have underperformed, advancing just 3% year-to-date against its software peer group thanks to M&A dilution, Weiss said.

The company earlier this summer sealed up a $15.7-billion acquisition of data analytics firm Tableau Software. 

Salesforce enjoys a favorable competitive position, and there’s healthy customer demand across its product offerings, the analyst said. 

"With enterprise IT spend focused on digital transformation, Salesforce remains one of the best secularly positioned names in software and a long-term share gainer within an estimated $200B+ Total Addressable Market." 

Price Action

Salesforce shares were down 1.84% at $140.73 at the close Monday. 

Related Links:

KeyBanc: Salesforce Poised To Benefit From Data Opportunity After Tableau Acquisition

Tableau CEO On Synergies With Salesforce: The 'Best Of Both Worlds'

Photo courtesy of Salesforce. 

Latest Ratings for CRM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2019MaintainsBuy
Mar 2019Initiates Coverage OnOutperform
Mar 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CRM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley SAASAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRM)

UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Give Their View On Salesforce And The Real Estate Sector
Cramer's 'Playbook' For Profiting From A Fed Rate Cut
Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AT&T, Carnival, McDonald's, Microsoft And More
KeyBanc: Salesforce Poised To Benefit From Data Opportunity After Tableau Acquisition
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AIVUpgrades
ABEODowngrades2.0
RBAMaintains40.0
COLDMaintains38.0
MANHMaintains92.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Axovant Analyst Turns Bullish Ahead Of Q4 Gene Therapy Data Readouts