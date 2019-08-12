Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tapestry Analyst Says Fashion Retailer Has 'Lots Of Boxes To Check' In Q4 Report

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2019 5:31pm   Comments
Share:
Tapestry Analyst Says Fashion Retailer Has 'Lots Of Boxes To Check' In Q4 Report

Coach and Kate Spade parent company Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) showed "healthy progress" in its third-quarter report, but still has "lots of boxes to check" when it issues its next quarterly report Thursday, according to Baird.

The Analysts

Mark Altschwager maintained an Outperform rating on Tapestry with an unchanged $43 price target.

The Thesis

Tapestry's third-quarter report showed upside performance in the Kate Spade business, in-line comps at Coach a new share buyback authorization and a reaffirmation of the company's prior outlook, Altschwager said in a Sunday note. (See his track record here.) 

Yet the stock failed to hold on to any momentum as the company's path toward double-digit earnings growth faded amid soft industry traffic and a highly promotional environment, the analyst said. 

Heading into Tapestry's fourth-quarter report, the company needs to check off three boxes to usher in positive sentiment in the stock, he said.

They are: continued comp and margin stability at Coach, positive comps at Kate along with no large gross margin downside and signs that Tapestry is aggressively buying back its stock at current levels.

Progress on these three fronts will support the case for earnings growth and warrant a higher valuation multiple, Altschwager said.

The stock is trading at less than 11 times on the assumption of zero growth next year, the analyst said.

Combined with the current dividend yield of 5% and a $1-billion share buyback authorization, the stock is trading at an attractive risk-to-reward profile, according to Baird. 

Price Action

Shares of Tapestry hit a new 52-week low of $25.98 Monday afternoon and finished the session down 4.23% at $26.25. 

Related Links:

Analysts Find No Frays In Tapestry's Quarter

Analyst Reiterates Bullish Stance On Tapestry, Says China Remains Biggest Opportunity

Latest Ratings for TPR

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2019MaintainsBuy
Apr 2019MaintainsBuyBuy
Jan 2019UpgradesPeer PerformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TPR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Coach fashionAnalyst Color Price Target Previews Reiteration Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TPR)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday
Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday
New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning
Baird Applauds Tapestry's New CFO Pick
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AIVUpgrades
ABEODowngrades2.0
RBAMaintains40.0
COLDMaintains38.0
MANHMaintains92.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

CBP To Start ACE De Minimis Test

Service Reliability Issues And Trade Uncertainty Could Help Push U.S. Rail Volumes Lower