Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bank Of America: Why A 2,900 Year-End S&P 500 Target Still Makes Sense
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 12, 2019 12:24pm   Comments
Share:
Bank Of America: Why A 2,900 Year-End S&P 500 Target Still Makes Sense

The S&P 500 is down 3.3% in the past two weeks on trade war fears and concerns of a global economic slowdown.

The Analyst

Despite the volatility, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Savita Subramanian reiterated a year-end price target for the S&P 500 of 2,900.

The analyst said the market will likely continue to trade sideways, with dovish Federal Reserve rhetoric providing support and trade war headlines providing resistance.

Mixed economic numbers are also suggestive of a trading range for stocks, including string consumer trends and soft manufacturing numbers.

What Happened

Given Bank of America’s flat outlook for U.S. stocks, Subramanian said defensive plays seem relatively overvalued.

“We prefer inexpensive, domestic quality cyclicals like financials, select discretionary and industrials,” she said in a note. 

For now, Bank of America sees no signs of an imminent U.S. recession.

President Donald Trump’s latest threat to impose a 10% tariff on $300 billion in additional Chinese imports kicked off the latest trade war escalation, and Subramanian said the tariffs will certainly hit U.S. companies’ bottom lines.

Bank of America estimates S&P 500 EPS will drop 0.3% to 0.4% due to the rising costs associated with the new U.S. tariffs.

At the same time Trump’s tariffs are hitting American earnings, Subramanian said the Fed will likely continue to fend off any economic slowdown. Bank of America is anticipating two more 0.24% Fed rate cuts by October.

The near-term S&P 500 target may be disappointing to investors, but Subramanian said long-term investors can still expect annual returns in the 5% range over the next 10 years.

Even after the recent sell-off, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) remains up 16.1% overall year-to-date.

Related Links:

Trump Again Calls For 'Substantial Fed Cuts' In Series Of Tweets

What Happens When A Country Manipulates Its Currency?

Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Savita SubramanianAnalyst Color Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Price Target Analyst Ratings ETFs Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

The Week In Cannabis: CannTrust Rallies Unexpectedly, Josh Kushner And Shane Victorino Join The Industry, And More
Flat Subscription Rate, Custom Algorithms And Mobile Plans: Meet iFlip
Trump Again Calls For 'Substantial Fed Cuts' In Series Of Tweets
This Day In Market History: Richard Nixon Announces Resignation
From $420 To $230: Where Tesla Stands One Year After Elon Musk's 'Funding Secured' Tweet
Bitcoin Vs. Gold: Which Is A Better Safe Haven Right Now?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ABEODowngrades2.0
RBAMaintains40.0
COLDMaintains38.0
MANHMaintains92.0
EIXMaintains81.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Feds Fund Trucking Improvements At The Port Of Montreal