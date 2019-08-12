Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mirum Pharma's Lead Asset Has $450M Sales Opportunity, Raymond James Says In Bullish Initiation
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2019 9:57am   Comments
Share:
Mirum Pharma's Lead Asset Has $450M Sales Opportunity, Raymond James Says In Bullish Initiation

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRM) recently went public, offering 5 million shares at $15 each.

With the IPO quiet period expiring, analysts are kicking off coverage of the stock.  

The Analyst

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse initiated coverage of of Mirum with an Outperform rating and $28 price target.

The Thesis

Recent data from Mirum's lead asset maralixibat in the pediatric liver diseases Alagille syndrome, or ALGS, and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, or PFIC, suggest the mixed results from prior studies were a result of underdosing, Seedhouse said in a Monday initiation note. (See his track record here.) 

Maralixibat has no near-term competition in ALGS, the analyst said. The drug could launch as early as 2021 pending the FDA dialogue scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2019, he said. 

Raymond James' base-case scenario assumes a launch in 2023 following a Phase 3 study, Seedhouse said. 

Raymond James estimates peak sales of $370 million for maralixibat in ALGS. PFIC2 is likely to be a smaller opportunity, with peak sales potential of $80 million, the analyst said. 

Mirum has years of expertise in developing maralixibat and has been executing on its plan to efficiently advance the investigational asset toward the market, he said. 

"Mirum is a new issue with limited trading history and no approved assets, which justifies our Outperform rating (as opposed to Strong Buy)," Seedhouse said. 

The Price Action

Mirum shares listed at a discount to their offer price. The stock was advancing by 2.84% to $15.19 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Vanda Awaits FDA Decision, BioVie Plans IPO

Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These August PDUFA Dates

Latest Ratings for MIRM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Aug 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Aug 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for MIRM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Raymond James Steven SeedhouseAnalyst Color Biotech Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MIRM)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 12, 2019
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Vanda Awaits FDA Decision, BioVie Plans IPO
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Jounce Jumps On Licensing Deal, Regulus Hit With Partial Clinical Hold, Genomic Health Added to S&P SmallCap Index
Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Opens Below IPO Price
IPO Outlook For The Week: Biotechs, Financial Advisers, Medical Services And The Twitch Of China
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
KHCMaintains33.0
ZZZMaintains23.0
WJXMaintains18.0
WDOMaintains8.0
TERPMaintains15.5
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Ask Our Experts, 8/12/2019