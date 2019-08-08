These Analysts Remain Carvana Bulls After Strong Q2
Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) reported Wednesday second-quarter results, which prompted two analysts to reaffirm a bullish stance on the online platform for consumers to buy and sell used cars.
The Analyst
- Bank of America's Nat Schindler maintains a Buy rating on Carvana with a price target lifted from $82 to $86.
- Wells Fargo's Zachary Fadem maintains at Outperform with a $85 price target.
BofA: Growth Story Continues
Carvana showed multiple attractive growth metrics in its second-quarter report, including retail units growing 95% year-over-year to 44,000, Schindler wrote in a note. Wholesale unit growth accelerated from 186% year over year in 2018 to 194% while total gross profit per unit (ex-Gift) rose 46% from last year to $3,175 and beat the Street's estimate of $2,634.
In addition, gross margin improved 150 basis points from the first quarter to 14% and beat expectations of 12.6%, the analyst wrote. The expansion was broad-based but mostly attributable to superior execution and higher gains on its securitization and a favorable rate environment.
Encouragingly, the company's performance in the second quarter look to be sustainable and Carvana boasts a superior growth profile versus its peers with the largest market opportunity, the analyst wrote.
Wells Fargo: Six Bullish Takeaways
Beyond the main financial metrics there are six key takeaways which support the bullish case for Carvana's stock, Fadem wrote in a note. These include:
- 66% of the U.S. population is now covered after expanding to 28 new markets and two vending machines in the second quarter;
- Average days to sale improved from 66 last year to 61; and
- 17% of retail units sold were sourced from customers versus 14% last quarter.
Price Action
Shares of Carvana were trading up 24.5% Thursday afternoon at $72.05.
