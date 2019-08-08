Wells Fargo: Fossil Group May Have Little To Celebrate In The Holiday Quarter
The top-line performance and overall direction of Fossil Group Inc’s (NASDAQ: FOSL) business continue to be concerning, according to Wells Fargo.
The Analyst
Ike Boruchow maintained an Underperform rating on Fossil Group with an unchanged $8 price target.
The Thesis
Following weak performance in the first and second quarters, the focus is now on Fossil Group’s performance in the back half of the year, and the outlook is not compelling, Boruchow said in a Thursday note. (See his track record here.)
The company had a slow start to the year, with an 18% decline in its first-quarter top-line, representing the highest quarterly sales decrease in its history, the analyst said. After this performance, expectations for the second quarter were not high, and the results were broadly in-line, he said.
The traditional watch business continues to be under severe pressure, while the wearables business is underperforming, Boruchow said.
“At the end of the day this remains a top-line story and given the negative trends in FOSL’s largest category, we continue to be very concerned with the direction of the business.”
Wells Fargo has two main reasons for its negative outlook on the back half of the year, the analyst said.
At the midpoint, the company’s third-quarter sales guidance implies a fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit decline in constant currency terms, he said; moreover, management reduced the high end of its gross margin guidance.
Price Action
Fossil Group shares were up 5.05% at $10.92 at the time of publication Thursday.
Related Links
Fossil Group's Earnings Preview
Fossil's Q1 Beat Elicits Mixed Analyst Reactions
Latest Ratings for FOSL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2018
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Jun 2018
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Feb 2018
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Underperform
View More Analyst Ratings for FOSL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Ike Boruchow Wells FargoAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.