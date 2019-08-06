Market Overview

BMO: Tyson Foods Posts 2Q Beat On Stellar Performance In Prepared Foods

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2019 10:00am   Comments
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported its 2Q EPS ahead of expectations, reiterated its full-year guidance and provided a favorable outlook for FY20, according to BMO Capital Markets.

The Analyst

BMO’s Kenneth B. Zaslow maintained an Outperform rating on Tyson Foods, while keeping the price target unchanged at $90.

The Thesis

Tyson Foods reported its FY2Q19 EPS at $1.47, backed by a solid performance in Prepared Foods, a decent performance in Chicken and a lower tax rate, partially offset by slightly disappointing beef performance, Zaslow said in the report.

Management reiterated FY19 EPS guidance of $5.75-$6.10, which reflects a lower tax rate and a further improvement in Prepared Foods, the analyst mentioned. He added that the company’s outlook for FY20 is positive, indicating margins of more than 7 percent for beef, over 6 percent for pork and chicken and more than 12 percent for Prepared Foods.

Zaslow further quoted the company as saying that “there’s upward potential, in some cases,” and “sizable upward potential in some of our segments” from African swine fever.

The analyst named Tyson Foods as a “top pick” for 2019, saying that the company’s “earnings power, strong cash flow, attractive valuation, and optionality associated with African swine fever create a compelling investment opportunity.”

He raised the FY19 EPS estimate to $6.00, reflecting better margins at Prepared Foods, and said the company could exceed $6.50 in EPS and $2 billion cash flows in FY20 from improving fundamentals, acquisitions, and ASF.

Price Action

Shares of Tyson Foods had declined more than 1 percent to $82.64 at the time of publishing on Tuesday morning.

Posted-In: BMO Capital Markets Kenneth B. Zaslow

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

