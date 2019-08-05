Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil's Q2 Earnings

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2019 3:31pm   Comments
Share:
2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil's Q2 Earnings

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) reported second-quarter results to mixed reaction from analysts.

The Analysts

Credit Suisse's William Featherston maintains a Neutral rating on Exxon with a $74 price target.

Bank of America's Doug Leggate maintains at Buy, $100 price target.

Credit Suisse: Risks To 2020 EPS

Exxon earned 61 cents per share in the quarter, which fell short of the Street's estimate of 66 cents per share due to weaker performance across all major segments, Featherston wrote in a note. Upstream earnings of $2.8 billion fell 9% from last year, Downstream earnings of $460 million was down 36% year-over-year and Chemicals net income dropped 9% to $186 million.

The company's challenges in the second quarter appear to have carried over to the third quarter as management guided itsUpstream production to be unchanged from the second quarter. Management also indicated it expects to see ongoing weakness in Chemical and R&M margins.

Featherston said Exxon's earnings report marks the second consecutive EPS miss and even if earnings improve in the back half there is risk to the Street's current full-year EPS estimate of $5.07.

BofA: Top Major Oil Pick

Exxon clearly faced headwinds throughout the first half of 2019 but it "has nothing to hide," Leggate wrote in a note. In fact, the company has much to boast, including improved transparency in communicating its strategy.

The case for naming Exxon as a top pick within the major oil group is threefold, including attractive valuation versus the stock's fair value of $100 per share, a dividend yield of 4.5% affords investors to "wait" and a growth story that's now starting to play out.

Price Action

Shares of Exxon traded lower by 2.6% at $70.10 Monday afternoon.

Related Links:

What The OPEC, OPEC+ Deal Means For Oil Investors

The Bearish Case On A Big Energy ETF

Latest Ratings for XOM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2019DowngradesOutperformSector Perform
Jul 2019MaintainsEqual-Weight
May 2019MaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for XOM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Credit SuisseAnalyst Color Earnings News Commodities Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XOM)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 3%; Natural Grocers Shares Spike Higher
ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter
Mid-Day Market Update: BlackLine Surges Following Upbeat Q2 Results; Glu Mobile Shares Slide
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Exxon Mobil Earnings Beat Estimates
Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank
Exxon Mobil Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Read Former President Obama's Response To Recent Mass Shootings