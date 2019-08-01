Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Credit Suisse: Lam Research Faces Near-Term Pressures, But Long-Term Drivers Are Intact

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2019 2:21pm   Comments
Share:
Credit Suisse: Lam Research Faces Near-Term Pressures, But Long-Term Drivers Are Intact

While Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) reported its fourth-quarter revenue and EPS ahead of expectations, its first-quarter guidance was disappointing on both fronts, according to Credit Suisse.

The Analyst

John Pitzer maintained an Outperform rating on Lam Research with an unchanged $278 price target. 

The Thesis

Although Lam Research’s memory segment is likely to experience a significant sequential decline in the first quarter, the impact should be offset by the foundry and logic sector, which is now weighted to the second half, Pitzer said in a Thursday note. (See his track record here.)  

The company reported fourth-quarter revenue and EPS at $2.36 billion and $3.62, respectively, above Street expectations of $2.35 billion and $3.40, respectively. 

The first-quarter revenue and EPS guidance was announced at $2.15 billion and $3, respectively. Both figures fell short of Street expectations of $2.28 billion and $3.22.

Lam said that memory performance was weak due to DRAM, while NAND was in-line. The company expects memory supply to fall short of demand exiting 2019, setting the stage for a recovery of this segment in 2020.

Credit Suisse reduced the EPS guidance for calendar 2019 and 2020 from $14.15 to $13.50 and from $16.80 to $16.50, respectively. 

“While F1Q Rev guide implies the cycle has not troughed, profitability remains significantly higher, … increasing capital intensity and a stronger Foundry/Logic limits significant downside.”

Price Action

Lam Research shares were trading higher by 0.84% at $210.37 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links:

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

24 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Latest Ratings for LRCX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2019MaintainsMarket Perform
Aug 2019MaintainsOverweight
Jul 2019UpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for LRCX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Credit Suisse John PitzerAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LRCX)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
24 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019
Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday
Goldman Sachs Upgrades Semis, Is 'More Positive' On Memory Stocks
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DXCMMaintains185.0
APTVMaintains92.0
AYXMaintains140.0
QCOMMaintains87.0
FIVNMaintains65.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Q2 Earnings Preview For Exxon Mobil

Sealed Air's Q2 Earnings Preview