Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst: Google Cloud Could Drop Intel For AMD
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 30, 2019 10:09am   Comments
Share:
Analyst: Google Cloud Could Drop Intel For AMD

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has been on a tear in the past couple of years, and a large part of that bullish momentum is tied to the company’s market share gains from competitors like Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC).

On Tuesday, Lynx Equity Partners analyst KC Rajkumar said AMD is on the brink of stealing a major client away from Intel.

Google Up For Grabs?

Rajkumar said Lynx has heard rumors that Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) subsidiary Google is dissatisfied with Intel’s server platform.

“While the issues of Meltdown and Spectre, first discovered by Google researchers, have been addressed by INTC in terms of bug-fix, we think there is a new issue that is causing concern,” Rajkumar wrote.

He has also found evidence of a shift in Google’s tech.

“Furthermore, our field research into the hardware supply-chain shows that Google-specific server boards are being built with AMD’s Epyc server CPU, a first,” Rajkumar said.

If Google’s data center business defects from Intel and partners instead with AMD, Rajkumar said it would be a huge win for AMD and a devastating loss for Intel.

Window Of Opportunity Wide Open

AMD has already been gaining market share from Intel for several quarters thanks to more advanced CPU/GPU design features and superior process technology relative to Intel. Rajkumar said the market is already well aware of the share gains, but the duration and magnitude of those gains will be a major driver for AMD and Intel shares in coming quarters.

Rajkumar said he was optimistic Intel might show an improved timeline for its 10nm roll-out during its earnings call earlier this month, but investors were once again disappointed. For now, at least, the window of opportunity for AMD appears to be wide open.

Rajkumar cut his price target for Intel from $65 to $45. He has a $40 price target for AMD.

Related Links:

Goldman Sachs Upgrades Semis, Is 'More Positive' On Memory Stocks

Apple, Skyworks Get Big Upgrades Ahead Of Potential 5G iPhone Cycle

Latest Ratings for INTC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2019MaintainsOutperform
Jul 2019MaintainsUnderperform
Jul 2019MaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for INTC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: EPYC KC Rajkumar Lynx Equity PartnersAnalyst Color Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + AMD)

Apple On Today's Menu, With Starring Roles From China Talks, Fed Meeting
China Fortunes Keep Chip Stocks On Wild Ride As Advanced Micro Reports
4 Banks That Don't Charge Month Fees For Checking Accounts
Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019
New CME Micro E-Mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures And Earnings Season
Host Of Earnings Loom With Beyond Meat, Apple Among Highlights Ahead Of Fed, Payrolls
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AWIMaintains110.0
RNGMaintains150.0
TRPMaintains66.0
MMPMaintains66.0
SSNCMaintains65.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

What Caused The Opening Gap In SS&C?

Apple On Today's Menu, With Starring Roles From China Talks, Fed Meeting