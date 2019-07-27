Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Analyst Sees Upside Potential In Alphabet, Twitter and Amazon

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2019 8:53am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Power Lunch," Victor Anthony of Aegis said investors have been questioning Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) growth story since it missed on its first-quarter expectations, but that was soundly refuted in the second-quarter numbers that came out on Thursday.

The quarter showed accelerating growth on almost all items, explained Anthony. He sees growth, disclosure on the cloud business and a new buyback as key drivers for the stock's sharp move higher. Anthony is bullish on the stock and he sees a potential 10% upside.

Anthony also commented on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and its earnings results. He thinks it has become a better product for users and advertisers. He sees more upside in terms of ad loads and increased usage. Anthony has a Buy rating for Twitter with a price target of $48.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) missed on earnings, but Anthony is not worried. He didn't see anything in the report that would make him concerned about the longer-term health of Amazon. The retail business continues to grow, Prime membership is growing and the company is still the leader. Anthony also has a Buy rating for Amazon with a price target of $2,250.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2019MaintainsOverweight
Jul 2019MaintainsBuy
Jul 2019MaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Aegis CNBC Power Lunch Victor AnthonyAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + GOOG)

TFI Boosts Earnings Outlook On Stronger U.S. Truckload Performance
45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Meet India's Most Successful Brokerage Entrepreneur
FreightWaves Radio Preview: Lots Of Talk About Amazon And E-Commerce
'We Continue To Like The Company's Fundamentals': Investors, Analysts Cheer Alphabet's Q2 Rebound
'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Alphabet After Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PFPTMaintains150.0
INTCMaintains65.0
EFXMaintains153.0
ALGNMaintains259.0
VRSNMaintains240.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mike Khouw And Carter Worth's Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Trade

Dan Deming's XLF Options Trade