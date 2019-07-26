Starbucks Posts Q3 Beat: 2 Wall Street Takes
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are soaring one day after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat.
Stephens: Starbucks Maintaining Full Valuation
Starbucks' third quarter came in ahead of what he considers a bullish view after posting 7% U.S. comps growth and Chinese same-store sales growth of 6%, Stephens analyst Will Slabaugh said in a Friday note.
“Many initiatives appeared to come together in the quarter, including the acceleration of already-strong adoption of recent beverage innovation, clear improvements in monetization of MSR members, driving higher spend and frequency and what we now believe are tangible benefits of re-focusing employees on customer engagement,” the analyst said.
While the compares become more difficult, the third quarter puts many fears to rest in the near-term and likely helps Starbucks maintains what Slabaugh views as full valuation in a market that is rewarding scale and consistency..
Stephens maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Starbucks and raised the price target from $72 to $90.
Growth Outpaces KeyBanc's Expectations
With an increasingly disruptive competitor emerging in China, Starbucks same-store sales growth was ahead of investor expectations, KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Eric Gonzalez said in a Thursday note.
The company’s same-store sales growth of 7% in the Americas was well ahead of KeyBanc's 4% target and was driven by solid beverage execution and rewards membership growth, the analyst said.
KeyBanc maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $84 to $105.
Starbucks shares were trading higher by 7.47% at $97.78 at the time of publication Friday.
Related Links:
'Trading Nation' Traders Talk Chipolte, McDonald's And Starbucks
'Satisfying Growth': Oppenheimer Raises Starbucks Price Target Ahead Of Q3 Print
Latest Ratings for SBUX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2019
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Jul 2019
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Jul 2019
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for SBUX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Restaurants Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.