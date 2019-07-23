Market Overview

Analyst Sees Chipotle's Valuation As A Little Stretched

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2019 7:24pm   Comments
Stephen Anderson, senior restaurant and consumer analyst at Maxim Group, spoke on CNBC's "Closing Bell" about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) after it reported an earnings beat.

He said the company posted great numbers, especially on the digital side, which is now around 18% of its total sales. Anderson added that the CEO restored the company's culture.

See Also: Chipotle Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat, Comps Up 10%

The analyst believes Chipotle's valuation is a little bit stretched at this point and he wouldn't be surprised to see a pullback.

Chipotle traded up more than 3.4% to $764.83 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Closing Bell CNBC Stephen AndersonAnalyst Color After-Hours Center Analyst Ratings Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

