Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Brinker's Sales Growth Prospects Keeps KeyBanc On The Sidelines

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2019 3:28pm   Comments
Share:

Although Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) achieved five straight quarters of traffic growth at Chili's, the company faces increasingly difficult comps in 2020 and its same-store sales growth “remains a show-me story,” according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The Analyst

KeyBanc’s Eric Gonzalez initiated coverage of Brinker with a Sector Weight rating.

The Thesis

Traffic growth at Chili's is particularly admirable, given that this segment had underperformed for years, Gonzalez said in the note. He added that Brinker had delivered on its 2019 same-store sales, margin and EPS targets despite some obstacles.

Although Brinker could generate margin expansion in 2020, same-store sales growth is “a show-me story," pointing out that the company had rolled out its 3 for $10 initiative in the fourth quarter.

Chili's same-store sales growth could clock at 1.5% in 2020, with the casual dining industry likely to moderate as the year progresses. Chili’s takeout sales grew 15% to 20% in each of the last four fiscal quarters. The analyst believes the recent partnership with DoorDash could help the company sustain that momentum going forward.

However, he wrote that “profit flow-through from third-party platforms, including DoorDash, are generally less profitable by virtue of their take-rates, which we estimate to be in the mid-teens range for Chili’s.”

Price Action

Shares of Brinker traded down 0.9% to $40.19 at time of publishing on Tuesday.

Related Links:

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Empire State Index

Latest Ratings for EAT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2019Initiates Coverage OnSector Weight
Jul 2019UpgradesNeutralOverweight
Jun 2019MaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for EAT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Eric Gonzalez KeyBanc Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Initiation Restaurants Analyst Ratings General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EAT)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 23, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Empire State Index
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 12, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 3, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CRCMaintains24.0
ZIONMaintains56.0
AMTDMaintains57.0
NEPMaintains52.0
LIIMaintains293.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Brexit Strategy: Where Do The UK, EU Stand 3 Years After Referendum?

Fetch Robotics Grabs $46M In Series C