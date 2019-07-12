Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wells Fargo Stays Neutral On Brady: 'Expect Some Level Of Choppiness In The Near-Term'

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2019 2:27pm   Comments
Share:
Wells Fargo Stays Neutral On Brady: 'Expect Some Level Of Choppiness In The Near-Term'

Brady Corp (NYSE: BRC) is making progress in strengthening its core growth profile, while the workplace safety business appears to be a work in progress, according to Wells Fargo.

The Analyst

Allison Poliniak-Cusic maintained a Market Perform rating on Brady Corp. with an unchanged $45 price target.

The Thesis

While Brady Corp.’s share price has appreciated by 13.7% year-to-date, backed by the progress made by the company in generating growth and improving its cost structure, near-term catalysts are limited, Poliniak-Cusic said in a Thursday note. (See her track record here.) 

The analyst presented key takeaways from meetings with Brady CEO Michael Nauman, CFO Aaron Pearce and CAO corporate controller Ann Thornton.

The company intends to continue increasing R&D investment to drive above-market organic growth, the analyst said. 

Brady has been actively adding more specialized sales staff to increase engagement and sales at the customer levels, Poliniak-Cusic said. The company is taking the right initiatives, although macro challenges could pressure growth in the near term, she said. 

Wells Fargo has concerns about the longer-term growth and profitability of Brady's workplace safety business, Poliniak-Cusic said. 

"We believe that management is taking the right steps in WPS to position the business to more effectively compete for the long-term, but expect some level of choppiness in the near-term.”

Price Action

Brady Corp. shares were up 1.94% at $50.39 at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Links:

Brady's Q3 Earnings Preview

Earnings Scheduled For May 23, 2019

Latest Ratings for BRC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2018DowngradesBuyNeutral
Sep 2018MaintainsUnderperformUnderperform
Jul 2018DowngradesBuyUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for BRC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Allison Poliniak-Cusic Wells FargoAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BRC)

Earnings Scheduled For May 23, 2019
Brady's Q3 Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WLLMaintains19.0
VYGRMaintains28.0
UNHMaintains298.0
SLCAMaintains15.0
SPNMaintains3.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Wedbush Applauds Redfin's Partnership With Opendoor; Threatens Zillow's Power