Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley's Takeaways From LendingClub's Loan Numbers

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2019 2:14pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley's Takeaways From LendingClub's Loan Numbers

Online lending platform LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) released a regulatory SEC filing which shows a weaker-than-expected loan volume growth, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Analyst

James Faucette maintained an Equal-weight rating on LendingClub with a price target lowered from $23.75 to $17.

The Thesis

LendingClub disclosed in an SEC filing that second-quarter standard loan volume rose 5% from last year and 9% from the prior quarter to $2.17 billion, Faucette said in a Friday note. (See his track record here.)

Both of these figures were short of expectations for total origination growth of 10.8% from last year and 14.4% from the prior quarter, the analyst said. Granted, there methodology used in the filings "has its limits" — but it is nevertheless a "helpful indicator" to gain insight into origination growth, he said. 

Standard loans represent 71% of LendingClub's origination mix, with the remaining 29% coming from custom loan channels like near/subprime, auto and SMB lending, Faucette said.

These categories represent LendingClub's highest growth opportunities, so it would be a mistake to jump to the conclusion that total originations will miss estimates, he said. 

Morgan Stanley's revised $17 price target is based on 11 times 2020 EV/EBITDA on a combination of base and bear case EBITDA assumptions.

The multiple is consistent with the median bank covered by Morgan Stanley over the past two years, which is justified given similarities in how investors view LendingClub through loan growth and credit, the analyst said. 

Price Action

LendingClub shares were down 1.52% at $16.23 at the time of publication Friday.

Related Links:

Wedbush Double Upgrades LendingClub After 'Significant' Business Improvements

Analysts Watching LendingClub's Slowing Growth

Latest Ratings for LC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2019MaintainsEqual-Weight
May 2019UpgradesNeutralOutperform
Aug 2018MaintainsNeutralNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for LC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: James Faucette Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LC)

48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
24 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
45 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
22 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WLLMaintains19.0
VYGRMaintains28.0
UNHMaintains298.0
SLCAMaintains15.0
SPNMaintains3.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Technology Executives Are Very Concerned About Cybersecurity, And Financial Services Execs Should Be Too