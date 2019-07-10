Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The $2.6B Cisco-Acacia Deal: 2 Analyst Takes On The Optics

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 10, 2019 12:18pm   Comments
Share:
The $2.6B Cisco-Acacia Deal: 2 Analyst Takes On The Optics

Tech giant Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) proposed Tuesday to acquire optical company Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) in a deal that is "more expensive than it appears," according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The Analysts

Bank of America's Tal Liani maintained a Buy rating on Cisco with an unchanged $62 price target.

MKM Partners' Michael Genovese maintained a Neutral rating on Acacia with a fair value estimate lifted from $60 to $70.

BofA: Negative Side Effect

Cisco offered to acquire Acacia for $2.6 billion in what looks like a "defensive and offensive move," Liani said in a Wednesday note. On the offensive side, the deal will expand Cisco's switches and routers through adding new use cases and target markets, the analyst said.

On the other hand, Cisco is playing defense, as the acquisition offsets some headwinds like Network Functions Virtualization and whitebox routers, he said. 

The acquisition will also better position Cisco to gain wallet share at webscale customers like Google, where it has minimal exposure today, Liani said. 

The ultimate cost Cisco will pay is higher than $2.6 billion, as the deal will likely prompt some of Acacia's customer base that competes directly with Cisco to find alternatives, according to BofA. 

MKM Partners: Major Implications For DSP

From a historic point of view, companies Cisco acquires typically "disappear" inside of Cisco and are merely featured within Cisco's products, Genovese said in a Tuesday note.

While Cisco said it will continue supporting Acacia's customers, the history "suggests otherwise," the analyst said. 

The deal could have "major industry implications," including the potential end of the merchant Digital Signal Processing market, he said.

Merchant DSP allowed tier two and tier three optical systems vendors to "survive," so the deal is likely to "severely" weaken these vendors, Genovese said. 

The small handful of large optical systems companies who make their own DSPs, including Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), will benefit, the analyst said.

Ciena stands out as a potential winner in the group, since Cisco's acquisition highlights that Acacia's 600G DCI products have "fading prospects" in the market, according to MKM. 

Price Action

Cisco shares were trading higher by 1.81% at the time of publication Wednesday, while Acacia shares were up 1.11%. 

Related Links:

3 Cisco Analysts Continue To See Upside Potential After Narrow Q3 Beat

Analysts Say Cisco Has Limited Upside Following Earnings Beat

Latest Ratings for CSCO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2019DowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
May 2019MaintainsEqual-Weight
May 2019MaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for CSCO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Michael Genovese MKM PartnersAnalyst Color M&A Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CIEN + ACIA)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Rises 0.4%; Camber Energy Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Acacia Communications Surges Following Acquisition News; AquaVenture Shares Slide
30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 9, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NDAQMaintains108.0
WFCDowngrades
WSMMaintains56.0
VOYAMaintains66.0
UNMMaintains40.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Why Nano-Cap Vislink Technologies Is Ripping Higher

40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session