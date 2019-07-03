Market Overview

Bank Of America Remains Bullish On Canopy Growth Despite The 'End Of An Era'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 03, 2019 1:07pm   Comments
Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) has parted ways with founder and co-CEO Bruce Linton and this marks an "end of an era," according to Bank of America.

The Analyst

Bank of America's Christopher Carey maintains a Buy rating on Canopy Growth with a $53 price target.

The Thesis

Canopy's growth from a $200 million company to today's $14 billion valuation was due in part to Linton's ability to remain "ahead of the curve," Carey wrote in a note. His departure from Canopy is a "net negative" for the company's next chapter, which will be run for the time being by Mark Zekulin. He is less of a public figure, but has been with the company since the beginning.

Canopy's priorities are also different today than in the past as management need to operate with a level of financial discipline "that has been lacking," Carey said. Under a new leadership structure, Canopy will likely become a "more rigorous" entity with a "financial positive" focus. It's not yet certain the company will lose its "be-first mentality," which helped it rise to its leadership position today.

Carey said the company needs to explain its long-term investment versus near-term profit dynamics and how it can establish long-term leadership if strategic priorities are changed.

Bottom line, Canopy Growth is still "the most scaled and capitalized" cannabis company in the space.

Price Action

After falling more than 5% early Wednesday morning, Canopy Growth's stock closed the session higher by 2.45% at $41.06 per share.

Latest Ratings for CGC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2019Initiates Coverage OnEqual-Weight
Jun 2019MaintainsBuy
Jun 2019Initiates Coverage OnNeutral

