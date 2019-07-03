'Fast Money' Traders Weigh In On McDonald's, Chipotle And More

On Tuesday's "Fast Money," Tim Seymour said Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has made a great comeback but he doesn't love the multiple, and recommends to fade the stock.

Dan Nathan said to fade McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) as there is no reason to buy the stock right now. He would wait until the second-quarter earnings and guidance.

Carter Worth said Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is not as defensive stock of a stock as people think and recommends to fade the stock.

Mark Tepper is trading Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) because it has best-in-class operations when it comes to the restaurant industry.

“Casual dining is on fire. Olive Garden, Longhorn -- they're doing really well there. They're really working on making the customer experience a lot better and they're simplifying the menu, so everything looks good when it comes to Darden,” said Tepper.

