Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Calls Overstock's Crypto Wallet App A 'Significant Milestone'

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2019 1:05pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst Calls Overstock's Crypto Wallet App A 'Significant Milestone'

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) is launching a mobile wallet app for buying and using cryptocurrency, leading investors to spend traditional money snapping up the stock Friday morning.

The Analyst

DA Davidson’s Tom Forte reiterated a Buy rating on Overstock with a $48 price target.

The Thesis

The crypto mobile wallet app, called tZERO, for now will run on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s iOS mobile platform, but the company said it will offer an Android version soon. It will allow customers to buy, hold and sell different cryptocurrencies, starting with bitcoin and Ethereum.

“We consider the launch of tZERO's crypto mobile wallet as a significant milestone for the company and recommend investor purchase shares on the announcement,” Forte wrote in a note.

A key feature of the new mobile wallet is one intended to let consumers recover a private key for their cryptocurrency. The issue of the security keys – and the prospect of losing access to bought crypto currency if a consumer loses their key – has been “a structural challenge for crypto currencies,” Forte said.

Forte said things were already looking good for Overstock, whose CEO recently said the company's better-known legacy retail business is on track for $20 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2019, up from $15 million.

Overstock is in the process of looking for a buyer for its legacy home e-commerce business, and said recently it has some interest.

Price Action

Overstock shares traded higher by 2.3% at $13.32 Friday afternoon.

Related Links:

Betting On Bitcoin? A Look At Some Large Overstock Option Trades

Overstock CEO Says Company's Retail Business Has Multiple Suitors

Latest Ratings for OSTK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2018AssumesBuy
Mar 2018MaintainsBuyBuy
Nov 2017MaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for OSTK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Top Stories Markets Analyst Ratings Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + OSTK)

End Of An Era: What To Make Of Jony Ive's Departure From Apple
Jony Ive To Leave Apple, Start Own Creative Business
Betting On Bitcoin? A Look At Some Large Overstock Option Trades
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 27, 2019
36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

From Tea To THC: The Heady Rise Of Growpacker's Stephen Boyd