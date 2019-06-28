Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KeyBanc Cuts HB Fuller Estimates On Weaker Demand, Uncertainty In China And Europe

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2019 1:15pm   Comments
Share:

HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) continues to face headwinds in Europe and China as well as in the auto and construction markets, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The Analyst

KeyBanc’s Michael Sison maintained a Sector Weight rating on HB Fuller.

The Thesis

HB Fuller’s organic growth is expected to moderate going ahead, as the impact its 2018 pricing actions lessens and the company faces uncertainty in the macro environment in China and Europe as well as softer-than-expected demand in the auto and construction related markets, Sison said in the note.

The company’s second-quarter results reflected double-digit organic growth in Engineering Adhesives, while volumes at Americas Adhesives declined again.

Construction markets could improve modestly, with weather conditions becoming more favorable, Sison mentioned. He added that volumes in developed Europe declined in the quarter and the region could continue to present a challenging low growth backdrop.

While HB Fuller is benefiting from positive trends in Indonesia and Vietnam, “any recovery in China is likely to take more time,” the analyst wrote. He reduced the EPS estimates for FY2019 and FY2020 from $3.20 to $3.15 and from $3.90 to $3.80, respectively.

Price Action

Shares of HB Fuller traded around $45.75 at time of publication Friday afternoon.

Latest Ratings for FUL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2019MaintainsNeutral
Apr 2019DowngradesOverweightNeutral
Feb 2019DowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for FUL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: KeyBanc Capital Markets Michael SisonAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FUL)

36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks To Watch For June 27, 2019
Aclaris, KB Homes, Pier 1 Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Earnings Scheduled For June 26, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MLHRMaintains48.0
TSLAMaintains160.0
CAMPUpgrades
CPDowngrades
PCGDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Bond ETFs To Hit $2 Trillion In Five Years, BlackRock Says