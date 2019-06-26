Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nucor Raises Prices On Sheet Metal: Why It Matters For The Steel Industry
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 26, 2019 10:44am   Comments
Share:
Nucor Raises Prices On Sheet Metal: Why It Matters For The Steel Industry

American steel company Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is raising steel prices this week, and analysts are mixed on whether or not Nucor is a buy.

What Happened

Nucor announced Tuesday that it's upping the price of flat-rolled steel by $40 per ton, the first time it has raised prices since February. The price increase applies to hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil and hot-dipped galvanized steel.

Why It’s Important

The price hike may seem like good news for steel demand and the U.S. steel market, but the announcement comes just a week after Nucor said it was idling two of its blast furnaces and reducing its capacity by between 200,000 and 225,000 short tons per month.

Those capacity reductions came in response to persistently low U.S. steel prices.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) also announced a $40/t price hike on HRC pickled and oiled, CRC and HDG steel at its USS-POSCO joint venture finishing mill in California.

Steel Prices Falling In 2019 

Jefferies analyst Martin Englert said it’s likely that other U.S. steel producers will follow suit in raising prices as the industry attempts to prop up the market and improve investor sentiment. The last attempt to boost the market via price hikes back in January and February fell flat. After Nucor raised prices by $80/st to start the year, steel prices plummeted by $180/st in the months that followed. In fact, HRC prices have dropped for 12 consecutive weeks to $521.75, according to Argus.

President Donald Trump tweeted in May that the U.S. steel industry is “booming” thanks to his tariffs on imported Chinese steel.

Investors are certainly not feeling the boom: the VANECK VECTORS/STL ETF (NYSE: SLX) is down 17.4% since the beginning of 2018.

What’s Next

Englert said Tuesday that the price increase is a step in the right direction, and the analyst includes Nucor and U.S. Steel among his top stock picks in the space.

Other analysts, such as Bank of America's Timna Tanners, have said investors should stay away from Nucor due to concerns of a persistent steel supply glut in 2020 and 2021.

Investors will be watching steel prices and steel stocks closely to see if the price hike was the spark the industry desperately needed.

Nucor shares were up 0.17% at $54.39 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Bank Of America Double Downgrades Nucor Ahead Of 'Steelmageddon'

It's Been 14 Months Since Trump Said 'Trade Wars Are Good And Easy To Win'

Latest Ratings for NUE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2019MaintainsOverweight
Jun 2019MaintainsBuy
May 2019DowngradesBuyUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NUE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Argus Bank of America Merrill Lynch JefferiesAnalyst Color News Commodities Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SLX + NUE)

US Steel Is The Latest Steel Manufacturer To Warn About Guidance
Steel Dynamics Warns For Q2 Steel Shipments
Goldman Sachs Downgrades US Steel To Sell
Bank Of America Double Downgrades Nucor Ahead Of 'Steelmageddon'
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
An Overlooked Segment In The Tariff Debate
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FDXMaintains175.0
ITWDowngrades121.0
CSTRDowngrades
CRCMDowngrades
JRVRMaintains40.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Wednesday's Market Minute: Risk On