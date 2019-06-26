In a leaked email, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said the electric carmaker is near to setting a record vehicle delivery number for a single quarter, and said delivery logistics are key, according to Business Insider.

"We already have enough vehicle orders to set a record, but the right cars are not yet all in the right locations," Musk reportedly said.

"Logistics and final delivery are extremely important, as well as finding demand for vehicle variants that are available locally, but can't reach people who ordered that variant before end of quarter," Musk said.

Wedbush: Tesla A Demand Story

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives maintained a Neutral rating on Tesla with a price target of $230.

"We continue to believe the biggest overhang around the story is Tesla's ability to hit its overall unit guidance for 2019 of 360k to 400k units as this will be the telling tale of demand trends as Tesla is now a 'demand story' rather than a production story," Ives said in a Wednesday note.

Tesla shares were trading higher by 2.34% at $224.91 at the time of publication.

Related Links:

Tesla Falls After Goldman Sachs Cuts Price Target

Report: Tesla May Fall Short Of Record Model 3 Production Goal

Photo courtesy of Tesla.