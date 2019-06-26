Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Leaked Email From Tesla's Musk Says Automaker Approaching Record Vehicle Delivery Number
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 26, 2019 10:04am   Comments
Share:
Leaked Email From Tesla's Musk Says Automaker Approaching Record Vehicle Delivery Number

In a leaked email, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said the electric carmaker is near to setting a record vehicle delivery number for a single quarter, and said delivery logistics are key, according to Business Insider.

"We already have enough vehicle orders to set a record, but the right cars are not yet all in the right locations," Musk reportedly said.

"Logistics and final delivery are extremely important, as well as finding demand for vehicle variants that are available locally, but can't reach people who ordered that variant before end of quarter," Musk said. 

Wedbush: Tesla A Demand Story 

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives maintained a Neutral rating on Tesla with a price target of $230.

"We continue to believe the biggest overhang around the story is Tesla's ability to hit its overall unit guidance for 2019 of 360k to 400k units as this will be the telling tale of demand trends as Tesla is now a 'demand story' rather than a production story," Ives said in a Wednesday note. 

Tesla shares were trading higher by 2.34% at $224.91 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

Tesla Falls After Goldman Sachs Cuts Price Target

Report: Tesla May Fall Short Of Record Model 3 Production Goal

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2019ReiteratesSell
Jun 2019UpgradesNeutralBuy
May 2019MaintainsUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Business Insider Daniel IvesAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tyson, Tesla, Crocs And More
Tesla Falls After Goldman Sachs Cuts Price Target
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
How Trucks Are Becoming A Solution, Not A Product
Today's Pickup: PEV, Tesla Owners In California Mostly Rich Men
Report: Tesla May Fall Short Of Record Model 3 Production Goal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Wet Spring Reduces Crop, Raises Corn Prices: 'It's Hard To Get Your Head Around Just How Bad It Is'