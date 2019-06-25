Morgan Stanley: Medtronic's $4B Financing Could Be 10-Cent EPS Tailwind
Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT)’s announcement that it is commencing an offer for more than $4 billion in debt securities should help the company manage its tax headwind, according to Morgan Stanley.
The Analyst
David Lewis maintained an Equal-weight rating on Medtronic with a $100 price target.
The Thesis
Medtronic announced Monday that it will commence an offer for up to $4.175 billion in outstanding debt securities; Lewis said the offer should be leverage neutral. (See his track record here.)
The financing could amount to as much as a 10-cent tailwind to EPS in fiscal 2020, or nearly 2% EPS growth if the company is able to complete the tender for the full amount, the analyst said.
The medical device company's most recent guidance included $200 million to $210 million in quarterly interest expenses, Lewis said. The offer could bring interest below $175 million, boosting Medtronic's EPS, he said.
“Management could also selectively reinvest some of these savings," the analyst said.
Price Action
Medtronic shares were down 0.16% at $98.95 late in Tuesday's session.
Related Links:
Wells Fargo: Medtronic An Accelerating Growth Story Trading At A Discount
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Iovance, Guardant Prices Offering, 2 Stocks to Debut
Photo courtesy of Medtronic.
Latest Ratings for MDT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2019
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Apr 2019
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|Market Perform
|Feb 2019
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for MDT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Analyst Color Biotech News Health Care Financing Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.