Morgan Stanley: Medtronic's $4B Financing Could Be 10-Cent EPS Tailwind

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2019 3:56pm   Comments
Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT)’s announcement that it is commencing an offer for more than $4 billion in debt securities should help the company manage its tax headwind, according to Morgan Stanley. 

The Analyst

David Lewis maintained an Equal-weight rating on Medtronic with a $100 price target.

The Thesis

Medtronic announced Monday that it will commence an offer for up to $4.175 billion in outstanding debt securities; Lewis said the offer should be leverage neutral. (See his track record here.)

The financing could amount to as much as a 10-cent tailwind to EPS in fiscal 2020, or nearly 2% EPS growth if the company is able to complete the tender for the full amount, the analyst said. 

The medical device company's most recent guidance included $200 million to $210 million in quarterly interest expenses, Lewis said. The offer could bring interest below $175 million, boosting Medtronic's EPS, he said. 

“Management could also selectively reinvest some of these savings," the analyst said. 

Price Action

Medtronic shares were down 0.16% at $98.95 late in Tuesday's session. 

Photo courtesy of Medtronic. 

Latest Ratings for MDT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2019UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Apr 2019MaintainsMarket PerformMarket Perform
Feb 2019MaintainsNeutralNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for MDT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Biotech News Health Care Financing Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

