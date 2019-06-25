Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT)’s announcement that it is commencing an offer for more than $4 billion in debt securities should help the company manage its tax headwind, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Analyst

David Lewis maintained an Equal-weight rating on Medtronic with a $100 price target.

The Thesis

Medtronic announced Monday that it will commence an offer for up to $4.175 billion in outstanding debt securities; Lewis said the offer should be leverage neutral. (See his track record here.)

The financing could amount to as much as a 10-cent tailwind to EPS in fiscal 2020, or nearly 2% EPS growth if the company is able to complete the tender for the full amount, the analyst said.

The medical device company's most recent guidance included $200 million to $210 million in quarterly interest expenses, Lewis said. The offer could bring interest below $175 million, boosting Medtronic's EPS, he said.

“Management could also selectively reinvest some of these savings," the analyst said.

Price Action

Medtronic shares were down 0.16% at $98.95 late in Tuesday's session.

Photo courtesy of Medtronic.