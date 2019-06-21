Market Overview

Starbucks And Grubhub: 'Trading Nation' Millennial Picks
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 21, 2019 7:49am   Comments
On CNBC’s “Trading Nation” on Thursday, Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com said Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is the largest holding in his portfolio and says it's in the midst of a breakout.

Mark Tepper of Strategic Wealth Partners likes GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB), with millennials becoming a bigger part of the economy and their affinity for instant gratification and a frictionless experience.

“They want to have a good experience, but they also value time just as much as they value price,” said Tepper. “I think there is 50% upside here over the next year.”

Other millennial stocks Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) and Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) are up 24% and 10% in June, respectively.

