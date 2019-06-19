Concerning Nielsen Data Prompts JPMorgan Downgrade Of Energizer Holdings
A bearish case for battery and portable lighting product maker company Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) can be made after recent Nielsen data pointed to a concerning outlook, according to JPMorgan.
The Analyst
Andrea Teixeira downgraded Energizer Holdings from Neutral to Underweight with a price target lowered from $45 to $36.
The Thesis
Data from Nielsen shows Energizer's acquired Rayovac battery business is deteriorating in the U.S., Teixeira said in a Wednesday note. (See her track record here.)
The brand saw shelf space losses and contracted 14.9% year-over-year for the 12-week period ended May 18, the analyst said.
This would mark an acceleration in shelf space loss, as prior Nielsen data found a 12% loss for the 12-week period ending March 23, Teixeira said.
The North American market accounts for an estimated 70% of Rayovac's total business and the concerning Nielsen data readout likely implies Rayovac's sell-through rate will remain pressured through the fiscal third quarter of 2020.
Aside from Nielsen data, Energizer faces an overhang risk from Spectrum Brand's 7.6% ownership stake in Energizer, with a lockup period expiring in January 2020.
JPMorgan lowered its 2019 EPS estimate for Energizer Holdings from $2.95 to $2.80.
The firm also lowered its EPS estimates for the next year from $3.31 to $2.97.
Price Action
Energizer hit a new 52-week low of $38.31 Wednesday morning, and the stock was down 6.96% at $38.91 at the time of publication.
Latest Ratings for ENR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2019
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Underweight
|May 2019
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Apr 2019
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
