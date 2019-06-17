Market Overview

A Few Key Takeaways From KeyBanc's Visit To Wendy's HQ

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2019 3:45pm   Comments
KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts visited Wendys co (NASDAQ: WEN) head office in Ohio and left with eight key takeaways.

The Analyst

KeyBanc's Eric Gonzalez maintains a Sector Weight rating on Wendys.

The Thesis

KeyBanc met with a handful of Wendys' senior executives, including CEO Todd Penegor, CFO Gunther Plosch and Chief Commercial Officer Kurt Kane. Some of the more notable takeaways from the tour and chat include:

  • Franchisee profitability likely fell in 2018 (final numbers not yet available) after rising from 2015 to 2017, but restaurant margins improved in the first quarter.
  • Wendys wants to be a global restaurant company but management does "not see itself that way in its current form."
  • Wendys is seeing early signs of benefits of scale, which will only "get larger" moving forward from better understanding consumer data.
  • Traffic trends are likely to remain flat to slightly negative in the near term, but progress was made during the first quarter.
  • Management's exclusive delivery partnership with DoorDash is a strategic initiative meant to drive incremental traffic at off-peak hours.
  • The company "expressed interest" in serving plant-based meat alternative products and continues to conduct R&D to "determine the sustainability of the trend."
  • Management has long-term contracts in place to hedge chicken and potato costs, but it can only lock in beef prices three months in advance.

Price Action

Shares of Wendys traded around $19.32 at time of publication Monday.

Posted-In: beef Eric Gonzalez Fast Food KeyBanc Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Restaurants Analyst Ratings General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

