KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts visited Wendys co (NASDAQ: WEN) head office in Ohio and left with eight key takeaways.

KeyBanc's Eric Gonzalez maintains a Sector Weight rating on Wendys.

KeyBanc met with a handful of Wendys' senior executives, including CEO Todd Penegor, CFO Gunther Plosch and Chief Commercial Officer Kurt Kane. Some of the more notable takeaways from the tour and chat include:

Franchisee profitability likely fell in 2018 (final numbers not yet available) after rising from 2015 to 2017, but restaurant margins improved in the first quarter.

Wendys wants to be a global restaurant company but management does "not see itself that way in its current form."

Wendys is seeing early signs of benefits of scale, which will only "get larger" moving forward from better understanding consumer data.

Traffic trends are likely to remain flat to slightly negative in the near term, but progress was made during the first quarter.

Management's exclusive delivery partnership with DoorDash is a strategic initiative meant to drive incremental traffic at off-peak hours.

The company "expressed interest" in serving plant-based meat alternative products and continues to conduct R&D to "determine the sustainability of the trend."

Management has long-term contracts in place to hedge chicken and potato costs, but it can only lock in beef prices three months in advance.

Shares of Wendys traded around $19.32 at time of publication Monday.

