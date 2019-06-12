Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) reported Tuesday concerning first-quarter earnings, which prompted Wells Fargo to hit the "pause" button.

The Analyst

Wells Fargo's Jon Tower downgraded Dave & Buster's from Outperform to Market Perform with a price target lowered from $65 to $48.

The Thesis

Dave & Buster's earned $1.13 per share in the quarter, which missed the Street's estimate by 2 cents. Tower said the miss was driven by three factors: lower than expected revenue of $363.6 million versus expectations of $371.7 million, same-store sales miss at negative 0.3% versus expectations of 1.6% and store-level margin compression of 180 basis points.

Tower said the report generates incremental concern related to the company's ability to drive same-store sales growth without margin erosion. In addition, management's plan of opening new stores to drive long-term growth at the expense of near-term metrics like same-store sales is the proper move.

Investors are now less likely to buy the stock as a long-term unit growth story amid same-store volatility, according to Tower. As such, the stock is likely to trade within a "tight range" over the next year.

Price Action

Shares of Dave & Buster's were trading lower by 21% Wednesday and hit a new 52-week low of $40.38.

Related Links:

3 Bulls React To Dave & Buster's Q4 Earnings

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 12, 2019

Photo credit: Mike Mozart, Flickr