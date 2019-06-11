Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apollo Global Acquires Shutterfly: 2 Analyst Takes

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2019 9:25am   Comments
Share:
Apollo Global Acquires Shutterfly: 2 Analyst Takes

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) confirmed Monday it reached an agreement to sell itself to an affiliate of Apollo Global Management for $51 per share in cash. The deal represents a premium of 31 percent from Shutterfly's April 23 closing price — the last trading day before media reports of a potential M&A deal surfaced.

The Analysts

KeyBanc Capital Markets' Edward Yruma downgraded Shutterfly from Overweight to Sector Weight.

Raymond James' Aaron Kessler downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.

KeyBanc: 'Reasonable' Price Tag

Shutterfly's acquisition of Lifetouch presented the company with synergy opportunities, and Apollo should be able to move quickly to further take advantage of the synergies, Yruma said in the Monday downgrade note.

Apollo simultaneously announced the acquisition of Snapfish, which could generate incremental "meaningful" synergies over the longer-term, the analyst said. 

Shutterfly was transparent throughout a strategic review process that was confirmed in early February, Yruma said, adding that the likelihood of a competing bid challenging the announced deal is low. 

The $51 per share price tag on the deal is "reasonable," as it represents a multiple of 8.1 times LTM EBITDA, the analyst said. On a dollar basis, Apollo is paying an enterprise value of $2.7 billion, which seems "relatively inexpensive," he said. 

"Given that SFLY ran a public (and we believe complete process), we think the stock should move to the proposed deal price and downgrade to SW."

Raymond James: 'Largely Anticipated' Deal

Shutterfly's acquisition announcement was "largely anticipated" given multiple media reports over the past few months, Kessler said in the Tuesday downgrade note. 

The price tag on the deal could be seen as somewhat disappointing versus the research firm's prior $56 price target, and some media reports suggested a deal would take place in the high $50s, the analyst said.

The lower-than-expected acquisition price likely reflects uncertainty related to Shutterfly's core organic growth and synergy potentials from Lifetouch, he said. 

Price Action

Shutterfly shares were trading down by 0.28 percent to $50.11 in Tuesday's premarket session. 

Related Links:

Raymond James Upgrades Shutterfly After Q1 Print

Shutterfly Analysts Weigh Potential Acquisition

Latest Ratings for SFLY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2019UpgradesSellNeutral
Jun 2019DowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Jun 2019DowngradesOutperformMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for SFLY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Aaron Kessler Edward Yruma InternetAnalyst Color M&A Downgrades Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SFLY)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 11, 2019
30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
24 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Apollo In The Lead To Purchase Shutterfly For Close To $2B
Q1 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Raymond James Upgrades Shutterfly After Q1 Print
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 11, 2019