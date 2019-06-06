Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

What To Make Of Costco's May Sales

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 06, 2019 1:50pm   Comments
Share:
What To Make Of Costco's May Sales

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) said Wednesday afternoon total sales for the month of May rose 5.9 percent year over year to $11.67 billion and comparable sales rose 4.2 percent.

Multi-Year Trends Intact

Costco's May comps of 4.2 percent represents a deceleration from March and April's combined 6 percent gain due to a deceleration in traffic, Baird's Peter Benedict said in a note. Taking a step back shows global and U.S. trends on two-year and three-year stacks remain stable.

Costco's May performance remains "healthy" versus most of the retail sector, which Benedict said implies its low-price strategy on high-quality merchandise and loyal customer base will result in continued market share gains.

Benedict maintains an Outperform rating on Costco with a $270 price target.

Slowdown 'Coming To Fruition'

Costco's global comp growth of 4.3 percent missed expectations by 10 basis points while the core U.S. comp rose 4.4 percent represents a deceleration on a two-year stacked basis, Wells Fargo's Edward Kelly said in a note. Traffic growth in the U.S. of 2.3 percent is the lowest seen in "some time."

While the case can be made there is "nothing wrong" with May's performance, Kelly said the results "clearly" demonstration decelerating trends. As such, a slowdown in the business "may finally be coming to fruition."

Kelly maintains at Market Perform with a $240 price target.

Price Action

Shares of Costco were trading higher by 1.2 percent at $250.92 Thursday afternoon.

Related Links:

These Analysts Say The Bullish Case For Costco Remains Unchanged

The Street Reacts To Costco's Big Q2 Earnings Beat

Latest Ratings for COST

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2019MaintainsEqual-Weight
May 2019MaintainsNeutral
May 2019DowngradesAccumulateHold

View More Analyst Ratings for COST
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Baird Edward Kelly Peter Benedict retailers Wells FargoAnalyst Color Retail Sales Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COST)

These Analysts Say The Bullish Case For Costco Remains Unchanged
Today's Pickup: Costco Lags In Online Grocery Delivery
Costco Exec: 'We Want To Be The Last To Raise' Prices From Tariffs
'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Costco
7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Costco Reports Q3 Earnings Beat, Comps Up 5.5%
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MDBMaintains160.0
KTBInitiates Coverage On24.0
LZBDowngrades35.0
XLNXMaintains105.0
QCOMMaintains90.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

What To Know About Alibaba's Russian Joint Venture