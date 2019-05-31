Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Why Twilio Shares Are Higher
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 31, 2019 2:52pm   Comments
Share:
Why Twilio Shares Are Higher

Cloud communications platform Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) traded higher Friday despite a rough day for the overall markets.

Twilio on Wednesday announced an offering of $750 million of its class A common stock.

"It’s unusual to see a stock trade up this much after a secondary, especially considering they priced at $124," D.A. Davidson analyst Rishi Jaluria told Benzinga in a Friday email.

Jaluria identified two things that may be causing the stock to trade higher.

“The first is the use of proceeds. If it's used in part to pay off the convertible note on TWLO’s balance sheet, then the offering may not end up being as dilutive as initially thought (especially given the converts are likely deep in the money given the price action of the stock)."

Jaluria also said Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA)'s strong quarter is pushing Twilio higher. Okta shares rose 7 percent after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

Twilio's stock traded around $131.72 per share, up 3.7 percent at time of publication Friday afternoon.

Related Links:

9 US-Traded Mexico-Based Stocks To Keep An Eye On

Priced In? Analysts Weigh In On Twilio's Earnings, Sell-Off

Latest Ratings for TWLO

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2019MaintainsBuyBuy
May 2019MaintainsBuyBuy
May 2019MaintainsMarket OutperformMarket Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TWLO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Offerings Top Stories Exclusives Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OKTA + TWLO)

45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 30, 2019
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Alibaba, Nike And More
30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Priced In? Analysts Weigh In On Twilio's Earnings, Sell-Off
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NGHCReiterates36.0
MRVLMaintains28.0
EXPRReiterates4.0
GPSReiterates21.0
PVHMaintains98.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Slack DPO And Direct Listings: Considerations For Investors

Tariff Issues Blew May Markets Into Rough Seas