Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cowen's Pascarelli: CBD Market Shows 'Encouraging Signs'
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 31, 2019 11:52am   Comments
Share:
Cowen's Pascarelli: CBD Market Shows 'Encouraging Signs'

CBD could represent a $16-billion opportunity in the U.S. by 2025, Cowen analyst Gerald Pascarelli said Thursday at the Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo in New York City. 

What Happened

Cowen is bullish on the market due to the exponential growth in consumer interest, the analyst said.

He cited pointed upticks in Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) CBD trends since 2017, including the substance itself and more specific products like edibles, creams and oils.

Growth continued with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) in 2018, when it began selling MCT oil, with SKUs now totaling over 20,000, the analyst said. 

Cowen was surprised when 7 percent of its polled consumers said they use CBD as a supplement, Pascarelli said.  

"Looking at the incidence by age cohort, consumers under the age of 35, that incidence rate is above 9 percent," the analyst said said. Comparatively, 3-4 percent of the same polled group reported using Juul e-cigarettes.

Cowen also found that tinctures were the most popular consumption method among those polled, with topicals and capsules trailing behind.

Consumers over 55 were highly inclined to use tinctures, Pascaraelli said, adding that there's a two-thirds chance of consumers 55 and up using tinctures as part of their delivery mechanism.

Beverages have a 20-percent form factor use, he said. 

"Beverages are much more nascent category relative to your traditional nutritional factors. So that was very interesting." 

What’s Next

Pascarelli ended his keynote address by focusing on the growth of the industry from pharmacies like CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) and Walgreens into stores ranging from Bed, Bath and Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) to Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF).

"It seems every couple of days there's a new big box retailer adding CBD to their repertoire of products that they're going to offer, which is an encouraging sign," the analyst said. 

Related Links:

Cowen: CBD Market Could Reach $16B By 2025

4 Major Market Opportunities For The Cannabis Industry

Posted-In: CBDAnalyst Color Cannabis News Events Top Stories Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + ANF)

56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Abercrombie & Fitch In Free Fall After Q1 Print, Bull Analysts Nowhere To Be Seen
FAANG's Out: Investing Gems In Today's Technology Landscape
FedEx To Launch Sunday Ground Deliveries
Heisman Healer Ricky Williams Talks Wellness In Detroit: 'Cannabis Can Help You Connect To Yourself'
44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

FreightWaves, Chick-fil-A, Covenant Transportation And Schneider National To Sponsor Dynamo VC's 2019 Founders Camp

Low-Float Du Jour: Genocea Biosciences