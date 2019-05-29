Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Morgan Stanley On CSX's CFO Departure: Surprising And Not Surprising

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 29, 2019 4:45pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley On CSX's CFO Departure: Surprising And Not Surprising

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) said Tuesday afternoon CFO and executive vice president Frank Lonegro will leave the company after 19 years of service. The announcement could be seen as surprising in some ways and in other ways not so, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley's Ravi Shanker maintains an Underweight rating on CSX's stock with an unchanged $57 price target.

The Thesis

CSX offered "very few details" relating to Lonegro's departure, but it was made clear it's not due to any disagreements over financial direction, policy or accounting concerns, Shanker wrote in a note. As CFO, the executive deserves credit for overseeing CSX's precision railroading (PSR) implementation over the past two years, which resulted in stock price gains.

On the other hand, Lonegro could be seen as the "last remaining member" of the pre-Hunter Harrison management team, and his departure is merely a function of him staying on board longer than other executives.

Nevertheless, Lonegro's departure comes at an "interesting time" for the company as it focuses on moving beyond PSR cost-cutting and focuses on growth, the Shanker wrote. This is likely to be difficult to achieve given cyclical and secular headwinds.

Price Action

CSX's stock closed lower by 0.7 percent Wednesday at $73.95 per share.

Related Links:

Is CSX On The Right Track? Bull, Bear Takes On The Q1 Print

BMO Switches Tracks On CSX, Citing Lower Visibility

Latest Ratings for CSX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2019MaintainsMarket PerformMarket Perform
Apr 2019MaintainsOutperformOutperform
Apr 2019MaintainsUnderweightUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CSX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Morgan Stanley rail Railroad Ravi Shanker transportationAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSX)

U.S. Rail Volumes Slip, Canadian Volumes Rise Again
Rail Customers Air Grievances On Railroad Billing Tactics
Georgia Rail Bonds Give A Boost To State's Short-Line Operators
Railroad's Shift To PSR Model Puts Storage, Railcar Onus On Shippers
Eastern U.S. Railroads Eye Foothold In E-Commerce
Forward Air Names Ruble COO, Jewell Chief Commercial Officer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CARAMaintains28.0
CARAMaintains35.0
MOMOMaintains49.0
KRMaintains30.0
WDAYMaintains260.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Arizona Supreme Court Rules In Hash Case That Medical Cannabis Extracts Are Legal