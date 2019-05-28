Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Rosenblatt: AMD Will Be 'Much Bigger Player In High-End GPU Gaming'
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 28, 2019 12:06pm   Comments
Share:
Rosenblatt: AMD Will Be 'Much Bigger Player In High-End GPU Gaming'

On Monday, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) CEO Lisa Su gave the keynote speech at the Computex show in Taiwan, and one analyst says AMD’s upcoming 7nm chip rollout in the second half of 2019 has impressive disruptive potential.

The Analyst

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann reiterated his Buy rating and $42 price target for AMD.

The Thesis

Mosesmann said AMD made several product announcements on Monday that highlight the company’s leadership position in the CPU market for years to come. The new series of 7nm Zen2 architecture Ryzen 3000 desktops AMD is launching in the second half of 2019 should immediately begin eating into the Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) 14 nm CPU market share.

“At a high level, AMD 7nm-based Ryzen 3000 desktop CPUs will meet/beat Intel in single threaded workloads, easily exceed in multi-threaded (25%-35%), and at 30%-35% lower power,” Mosesmann wrote in a note.

Even better for AMD investors, Mosesmann said AMD will likely have superior CPU tech to Intel through at least 2021.

AMD also disclosed its new Nave GPU will support PCle 4.0, which Mosesmann said could make it a much bigger player in the high-end GPU gaming market. Intel and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) may not support PCle 4.0 until 2020, Mosesmann said.

Investors will be watching the E3 show next month closely for pricing of the AMD 7nm Navi RX 500 after the chip outperformed the $490 Nvidia RTX2070 by about 10 percent.

Even with AMD stock up more than 112 percent in the past year, Mosesmann said the full value of AMD’s upcoming family of chips is not yet appreciated by the market.

Price Action

AMD's stock traded higher by 10 percent to $29.14 per share on Tuesday.

Related Links:

Analysts Weigh In On Intel Following Guidance Update

'A Headline Negative': Intel Analysts React To Chipmaker's Exit From 5G Modems

Latest Ratings for AMD

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2019MaintainsHoldHold
May 2019MaintainsBuyBuy
May 2019MaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for AMD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Computex Hans MosesmannAnalyst Color News Reiteration Events Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC + AMD)

Leveraged Chip ETFs Embody Trade War Volatility
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Nektar, L Brands And More
Intel, Other Chipmakers, Under Pressure Amid Huawei Fallout
Chips Stocks Rattled As Companies Halt Supplying China's Huawei
5 Valuation Metrics An Investor Needs To Know
Applied Materials Analysts Break Down Q2 Beat
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
RHMaintains75.0
FLMaintains81.0
ZSMaintains80.0
BYNDInitiates Coverage On85.0
FNMaintains62.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Anaplan Jumps Following Upbeat Q1 Results; Kezar Life Sciences Shares Slide

Credit Suisse Waits For Beyond Meat To Reach Perfect Temperature