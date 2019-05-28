Nutanix Turnaround Delayed By Demand Slowdown, Morgan Stanley Says In Downgrade
While poor results from storage companies indicate a market slowdown, recent Morgan Stanley channel checks highlight stiffening competition.
Given this backdrop, the turnaround at Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) could be delayed by two to three quarters, the sell-side firm said in a Tuesday downgrade note.
The Analyst
Katy Huberty downgraded Nutanix from Overweight to Equal-Weight and reduced the price target from $53 to $37.
The Thesis
Although Nutanix's Essentials and Enterprise software offerings are differentiated from its storage peers and face a clearer TAM expansion opportunity, the cyclical slowdown of demand and competition from Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) suggests a full recovery could take several quarters, Huberty said in the downgrade note. (See her track record here.)
Enterprise hardware peers Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG), NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) missed on April quarter revenue, while their full-year revenue estimates have been lowered by 2-5 percent, the analyst said. This suggests risk to Nutanix's outlook, she said.
Following a channel call hosted by Morgan Stanley, Huberty said competition seems to be a bigger issue than was earlier believed, adding that rising competition and slowing market growth are concerns.
Morgan Stanley reduced its calendar 2019 revenue estimate for Nutanix from $1.47 billion to $1.414 billion to reflect normal July quarter seasonality.
Price Action
Nutanix shares were down 10.6 percent at $31.41 at the close Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for NTNX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2019
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Equal-Weight
|Mar 2019
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Mar 2019
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
