Vale Analyst Upgrades Mining Operator, Says Worst Is Behind It
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 24, 2019 5:37pm   Comments
The worst is behind Brazilian mining operator Vale SA (NYSE: VALE), according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. 

The Analyst

Analyst Timna Tanners upgraded Vale from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $14.50 to $15.50. 

The Thesis 

Bank of America estimates a likely maximum of $6.5 billion in fines, dam remediation, lawsuit, and environmental cleanup after discussions with Vale at the Global Metals and Mining conference last week, Tanners said in a Friday upgrade note. (See her track record here.) 

One of the company's dams in Brumadinho, Brazil collapsed in January, killing 270, and the Wall Street Journal reported this week that another dam nearby is at risk

Vale faces no production impact from recent headlines, but it has suffered a "reputational hit" from rail disruptions and Gongo Soco dam risks, the analyst said. 

All of the company's upstream tailings dams have been idled, Tanners said. Brazil politicians will ultimately want to restore lost tax revenue, she said. 

Vale said it could reinstate a dividend by the fourth quarter of 2019 assuming that remediation payments are behind it, according to BofA. 

"This can redirect investor focus to its strong FCF, and we assume US$10B in 2019E and $8.5B in 2020E."

Price Action

Vale shares were higher by 1.95 percent at $12.02 at the close Friday. 

Public domain photo by NASA

Latest Ratings for VALE

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2019UpgradesNeutralBuy
May 2019UpgradesUnderperformSector Perform
Mar 2019DowngradesOutperformSector Perform

Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill Lynch miningAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Media Reviews Best of Benzinga

