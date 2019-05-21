Market Overview

Marvell Technology's Latest M&A Deal Should Add $300M To Topline, Says Bullish Oppenheimer

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2019 3:49pm   Comments
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) announced the acquisition Monday of Avera Semiconductor from GlobalFoundries.

Earlier this month, the semiconductor company announced a deal to buy Aquantia Corp (NYSE: AQ).

The two acquisitions — of the leader in multi-gig ethernet connectivity and the maker of custom ASICs — are both strategic and accretive, according to Oppenheimer.

The Analyst

Rick Schafer maintained an Outperform rating on Marvell Technology with a $26 price target. 

The Thesis

The deal to acquire Avera Semiconductor is expected to close by the end of fiscal 2020 and to be accretive to its calendar 2020 earnings, Schafer said in a Monday note. 

The deal should add 4 cents to the company’s 2020 EPS, the analyst said. 

The custom ASIC maker will add $300 million to Marvell's topline, Schafer said.

What's more significant than the topline accretion is that the firm has an established team of 800 BST, networking and DC engineers, he said. 

The deal may be small, but it is strategic, as it adds to Marvell's networking portfolio, the analyst said.

The deal complements the company’s current 5G BST exposure in baseband, processors, switches and PHYs, which helps create a “one-stop-shop” custom ASIC portfolio with limited merchant competition, Schafer said. 

Avera Semiconductor could bring large equipment OEM relationships while strengthening Marvell Technology’s position with existing partners, according to Oppenheimer. 

Price Action

Marvell Technology shares were trading up 2.92 percent at $22.38 near the end of Tuesday's session. 

Marvell Buys Aquantia In $450M Deal

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 15, 2019

Latest Ratings for MRVL

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2019Initiates Coverage OnMarket Perform
Apr 2019MaintainsBuy
Apr 2019ReiteratesBuy

