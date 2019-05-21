Tesla Shares Under Pressure Again After Morgan Stanley Lowers Price Target
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares fell below the $200 mark Monday for the first time in three years and the stock was under selling pressure again Tuesday morning.
Influential Morgan Stanley auto analyst Adam Jonas cut his base-case price target on Tesla from $240 to $230 per share. What's getting a lot of people talking in his extreme bear-case scenario price target cut, from $97 to $10 per share.
"We have longheld that Tesla’s share price performance is driven by: demand for its products,ability to generate cash flow, and access to capital markets. This year’s sharp deceleration in demand has led to a substantial curtailment of the company’s ability to self-fund through free cash flow generation,at the margin potentially impacting the firm’s access to capital," Jonas wrote in the note.
Tesla's stock closed Monday's session at $205.36 per share. The stock was down 3.6 percent to $197.94 early Tuesday morning.
Latest Ratings for TSLA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2019
|Maintains
|Outperform
|May 2019
|Maintains
|Underperform
|Underperform
|May 2019
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Peer Perform
