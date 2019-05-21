Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Shares Under Pressure Again After Morgan Stanley Lowers Price Target
Jason Shubnell  
May 21, 2019 7:58am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Shares Under Pressure Again After Morgan Stanley Lowers Price Target

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares fell below the $200 mark Monday for the first time in three years and the stock was under selling pressure again Tuesday morning.

Influential Morgan Stanley auto analyst Adam Jonas maintained his price target of $230 per share. What's getting a lot of people talking in his extreme bear-case scenario price target cut, from $97 to $10 per share.

"We have longheld that Tesla’s share price performance is driven by: demand for its products,ability to generate cash flow, and access to capital markets. This year’s sharp deceleration in demand has led to a substantial curtailment of the company’s ability to self-fund through free cash flow generation,at the margin potentially impacting the firm’s access to capital," Jonas wrote in the note. Read more here.

Tesla's stock closed Monday's session at $205.36 per share. The stock was down 3.6 percent to $197.94 early Tuesday morning.

Related Links:

Wedbush Lowers Tesla Price Target, Shares Fall Below $200

Short Sellers Making Bank Following Tesla's Technical Breakdown

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2019MaintainsOutperform
May 2019MaintainsUnderperformUnderperform
May 2019DowngradesOutperformPeer Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Adam Jonas Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

A Look At Benzinga Pro's 10 Most-Searched Tickers For May 20, 2019
Short Sellers Making Bank Following Tesla's Technical Breakdown
36 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Wedbush Lowers Tesla Price Target, Shares Fall Below $200
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
31 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Home Depot Posts Mixed Q1 Results, Reaffirms Guidance