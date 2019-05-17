Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Sees 80% Chance FedEx Trades Lower After Q4 Print

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2019 3:44pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Sees 80% Chance FedEx Trades Lower After Q4 Print

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is scheduled to report fiscal fourth-quarter results in late June, but what's more important for investors is the company's fiscal 2020 guidance, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Analyst

Ravi Shanker maintains an Equal-weight rating on FedEx with an unchanged $148 price target.

The Thesis

FedEx provided a weak fiscal fourth-quarter guide in its March earnings report, and the weakness is likely to carry over through at least into the first half of 2020, Shanker said in a Thursday note. (See his track record here.) 

The consensus estimate is calling for 10-percent year-over-year earnings growth to $16.76. The likelihood of FedEx's guidance matching current estimates stands at 20 percent, as it implies current weakness is a "one-off," the analyst said. 

Under a base case scenario, FedEx's 2020 EPS guidance would come in at $16, implying the headwinds will carry over through at least the first half of 2020, Shanker said. If this occurs, the stock should be able to hold on to its current multiple of 10 times EPS, which implies downside of 7 percent from current levels to $160 per share, he said. 

The likelihood of FedEx guiding its 2020 EPS to $15 stands at 30 percent, which implies that headwinds will intensify into fiscal 2020. Under this scenario, a similar multiple of 10 times EPS implies 13-percent downside in the stock to $150 per share.

The base case scenario and a bear case outlook combine for an 80-percent likelihood of FedEx's stock trading lower, the analyst said. 

Price Action

FedEx shares were trading down 3.25 percent at $170.03 at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Links:

Wall Street Divided On Buying The FedEx Dip

BMO Shares Takeaways From Meeting With FedEx, Expects Cost Savings From Buyouts, TNT Express

Photo by Kevin McCoy/Wikimedia

Latest Ratings for FDX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2019DowngradesNeutralSell
Apr 2019DowngradesBuyHold
Mar 2019DowngradesPositiveNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for FDX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Morgan Stanley Ravi ShankerAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FDX)

Cannabis Market A Huge Opportunity For Transportation And Logistics Industry
Today's Pickup: Amazon Breaks Ground On Kentucky Air Hub; Where Will The Next Uber Come From?
Amazon Looks To Make Employees A Driver Offer They Can't Refuse
The Amazon Effect On US Airports
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Blackstone, General Dynamics, GW Pharma And More
UPS Waives Shipping Fees, Offers Discounts To Woo More Small Business
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Cannabis Use In Pro Wrestling: A Modern Solution To An Age-Old Problem