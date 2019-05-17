Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

KeyBanc Downgrades Camping World, Asks 'Where's The Profit?'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2019 10:46am   Comments
Share:
KeyBanc Downgrades Camping World, Asks 'Where's The Profit?'

The recreational vehicle market remains healthy, but KeyBanc's first hand-checks point to numerous concerning trends at Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH)

The Analyst

KeyBanc's Brett Andress downgraded Camping World from Overweight to Sector Weight with no price target.

The Thesis

First-hand checks at multiple Gander Outdoors retail stores questions the "health and execution" of Camping World's business, Andress wrote in the note. Inventory of vehicles looked "illogical" and elevated across multiple product categories. Markdowns were also wide-spread, which limits any upside margin potential.

Meanwhile, Andress said Gander Mountain's overall RV sales based on SSI data look "tepid" with expectations for 125 new unit sales per store, or 200 for new and used units. Camping World's recent appointment of Peter Jelinek as of SVP of Merchandising and Product Development could help reverse a recent loss momentum but not until late fiscal 2020. The only near-term "quick fix" would come from a large-scale Gander restructuring.

Camping World's guidance of full year EBITDA of $320-$340 million looks "well out of reach" and expectations for the company to surpass fiscal 2017's peak gross margin of 29.1 percent is unrealistic. The analyst said the stock's risk-reward profile is now skewed modestly to the downside, especially if the RV cycle slows down over the longer term.

Price Action

Shares of Camping World were trading lower by 1.7 percent at $12.06 Friday morning.

Related Links:

Analyst: Camping World Could Have Near-Term Benefits From RV Production Slowdown

Camping World Analyst Downgrades RV Dealer After 'Challenging' Q1

Latest Ratings for CWH

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2019DowngradesOverweightSector Weight
May 2019DowngradesNeutralUnderperform
Mar 2019Initiates Coverage OnHold

View More Analyst Ratings for CWH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: brett Andress KeyBanc Capital Markets RVAnalyst Color Downgrades Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CWH)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 17, 2019
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street
82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
71 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Camping World Analyst Downgrades RV Dealer After 'Challenging' Q1
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 9, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WIXMaintains140.0
WIXMaintains155.0
NICEMaintains137.0
AMATMaintains52.0
VMWMaintains224.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

This Trader Developed Proprietary Programs That Work Globally