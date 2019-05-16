Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

RBC Upgrades KB Home, Sees Recovery And Better Pricing

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 16, 2019 11:46am   Comments
Share:
RBC Upgrades KB Home, Sees Recovery And Better Pricing

Homebuilder KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is seeing recovery in key markets and better pricing, leading RBC to upgrade the stock.

The Analyst

RBC’s Mike Dahl upgraded KBH from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $25 to $30.

The Thesis

With signs of recovery in key Western U.S. markets, growing orders and the company’s ability to get better prices, KB Home is set for better margins in the second half of the fiscal year, Dahl wrote in an upgrade note. KB Home officials said they expected as much when they reported first-quarter earnings back at the end of March.

The stock is also trading at a low value despite a solid year-to-date rally, Dahl said.

KH Home is one of the larger homebuilders in the country, with about $4.5 billion in revenue in 2018 and more than 11,000 closings. It has a strong market in California, where the real estate market is starting to see some recovery from recent slowness.

Price Action

KB Home stock was trading up 2.7 percent Thursday morning at $27.54 per share.

Related Links:

KB Homes Analysts React To Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenue Miss, Note Interest Rate Effect

KeyBanc Raises Lennar's Price Target On Housing Market Optimism

Latest Ratings for KBH

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2019UpgradesSector PerformOutperform
May 2019UpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Apr 2019UpgradesUnderweightNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for KBH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: homebuilders Housing Mike Dahl RBC Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KBH)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 16, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 13, 2019
After Chilly Winter, Homebuilders To Share Earnings With High Hopes Ahead
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 10, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Walmart Earnings Beat Analyst Expectations Behind Strong E-Commerce Growth