Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Scorpio Tankers Likely To Benefit From Move To Low-Sulfur Fuel, JPMorgan Says In Upgrade
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 16, 2019 1:40pm   Comments
Share:
Scorpio Tankers Likely To Benefit From Move To Low-Sulfur Fuel, JPMorgan Says In Upgrade

The International Maritime Organization will enact a new regulation Jan 1, 2020, with the intention of reducing the global sulfur cap for marine fuels.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) is likely to benefit, according to JPMorgan.

The Analyst

Analyst Noah Parquette upgraded Scorpio Tankers from Neutral to Overweight and increased the price target from $29 to $34.

The Thesis

There has been a considerable increase in interest from investors in the IMO 2020 product tanker story in recent weeks, Parquette said in the Thursday upgrade note.

Scorpio, being the largest owner of product tankers in the world — with the largest market cap and trading volume — should benefit from the momentum, the analyst said. 

Low-sulfur fuel is a distillate product and is amenable for transportation by product tankers rather than crude oil tankers.

The actual strength in product tanker rates could be seen in the third or fourth quarters, as refineries exit maintenance periods and most shipowners begin filling their ships with low-sulfur fuel before the actual switch date, Parquette said. 

Although Scorpio's corporate governance and related party structure, including the overhang from the SALT position, continue to be concerns, Scorpio is likely to be a natural attraction for investors looking at the IMO 2020 theme, according to JPMorgan. 

The Price Action

Scorpio Tankers shares were rallying by 0.67 percent to $27.08 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links:

Wall Street's Newest Tanker Major Poised To Make Waves

Tanker Stocks Rally In 2019 On Hopes Of Impending Rate Recovery

Latest Ratings for STNG

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2019UpgradesNeutralOverweight
Mar 2019UpgradesNeutralBuy
Jan 2019DowngradesOverweightNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for STNG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: JPMorgan Noah ParquetteAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STNG)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 16, 2019
Wall Street's Newest Tanker Major Poised To Make Waves
Global Ship Lease Sees Profits And Charter Coverage Rise
Scorpio Tankers Back In Black As Product Shipping Rates Rise
Scorpio Bulkers Averts The Worst Of 2019's Dry Bulk Woes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Microsoft, Sony Team Up To Work On Gaming Experiences, AI Solutions

JPMorgan Upgrades Qiwi: 'We Are Encouraged By Improving Operating Trends'