Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JPMorgan Upgrades Qiwi: 'We Are Encouraged By Improving Operating Trends'

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 16, 2019 1:30pm   Comments
Share:
JPMorgan Upgrades Qiwi: 'We Are Encouraged By Improving Operating Trends'

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ: QIWI) reported first-quarter results ahead of consensus expectations and raised its full-year guidance Thursday. 

The Russian payments company delivered high-quality growth in the quarter and was able to report a solid earnings beat on the back of operating leverage, despite investments into new divisions, according to JPMorgan.

The Analyst

Alexei Gogolev upgraded Qiwi from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $19 to $20.

The Thesis

Qiwi reported 31-percent year-on-year revenue growth for the first quarter.

Its EBITDA surged 61 percent to 2.3 billion rubles ($35.6 million), 34 percent higher than the consensus estimate.

Net income rose 53 percent to a record high quarterly net income figure in the company’s history, Gogolev said in the Thursday upgrade note. (See his track record here.) 

Qiwi’s core verticals achieved solid revenues, backed by volume growth, the analyst said. Both e-commerce and money remittance outperformed during the quarter, with volumes up 79 percent and 36 percent, respectively.

This may have resulted in market share gains, Gogolev said. 

Qiwi raised the revenue growth and net income guidance for 2019 from a range of 0-8 percent to 9-15 percent and from 15-25 percent to 40-50 percent, respectively. The guidance now implies potential dividend upside of around 20 percent, the analyst said. 

“While the company is yet to announce the new CFO, we are encouraged by improving operating trends." 

Price Action

Qiwi shares were rallying by 14.81 percent to $15.66 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links: 

30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Earnings Scheduled For May 16, 2019

Latest Ratings for QIWI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2019DowngradesOverweightNeutral
Aug 2018MaintainsBuyBuy
May 2018DowngradesNeutralUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for QIWI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Alexei GogolevAnalyst Color Earnings News Guidance Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QIWI)

50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Russian Payments Company Qiwi Trades Higher On Q1 Beat-And-Raise
30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 16, 2019
36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 28, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Aurora Cannabis Exec Says Positive EBITDA Would Be 'Game-Changer'