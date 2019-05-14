Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Coca-Cola, Sees More Growth Ahead

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 14, 2019 11:45am   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Coca-Cola, Sees More Growth Ahead

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) has reacted well to changes in the beverage marketplace and upped its pricing power just as emerging market trends appear to be rebounding, Morgan Stanley analysts said Tuesday.

But investors don’t seem to have responded yet, making the stock a good buy.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley’s Dara Mohsenian upgraded Coca-Cola from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $52 to $55.

The Thesis

Coke has become a structurally higher topline growth company, Mohsenian wrote in a note, but investors don’t seem to have noticed. The resulting undervaluation provides a compelling buying opportunity.

Coke also has increased its pricing power in recent years, which Mohsenian said appears sustainable.

On top of that, the company, under CEO James Quincey, has done a good job of making itself more nimble and of taking more of a “total beverage focus” that should allow Coca-Cola to take advantage of higher growth in non-carbonated drink categories, he wrote. (See the analyst's track record here.)

Morgan Stanley is projecting higher long-term topline growth for Coke than its peers and lessening headwinds that may make it the right time to have some Coke stock, and a smile.

Price Action

Coca-Cola's stock was up 2.1 percent Tuesday to $49.08 per share.

Related Links:

Coca-Cola's Outlook Has Analysts Perking Up

The Street's Reaction To Coca-Cola's Dip

Latest Ratings for KO

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2019UpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Apr 2019MaintainsNeutral
Apr 2019MaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for KO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Coke Dara MohsenianAnalyst Color Long Ideas Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KO)

Getting Defensive With Sector ETFs
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 14, 2019
The ConversionPoint IPO: What You Need To Know
IPO Outlook For The Week: Tech Solutions, Craft Brewery And The 'Starbucks Of China'
Hitting A Wall: More Red Ink Appears Ready To Spill As New Tariffs Loom
This Day In Market History: The First Coca-Cola Is Sold
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Solid Biosciences Tanks After Reporting Adverse Event In Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Trial

Chinese Market Turmoil Presents Opportunity For Tyson Foods, Credit Suisse Says In Upgrade