Analysts Overwhelmingly Bullish On Outdoor Brand Yeti; Company Eyes International Growth
Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) continues to be one of the hottest stocks of 2019, with shares nearly doubling year-to-date.
The Austin, Texas-based company's momentum is continuing after reporting a big first-quarter earnings beat Thursday. Here's how the sell-side reacted.
KeyBanc Capital Markets
Yeti investors digested solid first-quarter results in the face of inordinately high expectations during what remains a relatively seasonally insignificant quarter, analyst Brett Andress said in a Thursday note.
“We firmly believe that the brand continues to resonate with consumers and view YETI’s raised guide as conservative given momentum and execution,” the analyst said.
KeyBanc maintains an Overweight rating on Yeti and raised the price target from $26 to $36.
Cowen
Analyst John Kernan also continues to see upside in Yeti and said its brand awareness will broaden with new media partners, brand activations and partnerships as the company takes on new customers and builds awareness in non-heritage markets.
“Entry strategies in Europe, Canada and Australia are beginning to pave the way for International growth - we model International +150% in FY19,” the analyst said.
Cowen maintains an Outperform rating with a $35 price target.
Stifel
Yeti has several catalysts that could result in the sales guidance being conservative, analyst Jim Duffy said in a Thursday note.
“With brand momentum, retail store openings still ahead and new products scheduled for release in coming quarters, we see potential for revenue to prove conservative,” the analyst said.
Yeti is uniquely positioned at the intersection of secular trends including the elimination of single-use plastic and paying a premium for quality things that last, Duffy said.
“We believe brand opportunities remain under appreciated by many in the investment community.”
Stifel maintained a Buy rating on the company and raised the price target from $30 to $36.
Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger was less bullish than the rest and said Yeti's first quarter was a clean one overshadowed by profit-taking.
The analyst said she sees balanced risk-reward moving forward.
Morgan Stanley maintained an Equal-weight rating with a $32 price target.
Price Action
Yeti shares were up 1.84 percent at $31.50 at the close Friday.
Related Links:
Jefferies: Yeti Is In The Early Stages Of Global Growth
Photo courtesy of Yeti.
Latest Ratings for YETI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2019
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Apr 2019
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Mar 2019
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for YETI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: brett Andress CowenAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.