Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Says Worst Of Smartphone Weakness Is Behind Skyworks
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2019 3:14pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Says Worst Of Smartphone Weakness Is Behind Skyworks

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) on Thursday reported above-consensus fiscal second-quarter earnings. The guidance for the third quarter was in line.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley analyst Craig Hettenbach maintained an Equal-weight rating on Skyworks and increased the price target from $76 to $80.

The Thesis

Skyworks' results were right in line with expectations but inventories climbed despite a revenue decline, Hettenbach said in a Friday note. The analyst said most semiconductor companies are bogged down by inventory climb due to end market weakness,

While commending the company for its success with its top customer Apple, which accounted for 45 percent of its revenues in 2018, the analyst would prefer more diversification.

Hettenbach expects the ongoing momentum in the broad markets to help. The consistent margin performance despite the recent pressure on smartphones is commendable.

The $1 billion net cash and the $2 billion worth buyback program, according to the analyst, provides a nice backstop. Even as Morgan Stanley sees lingering risks, it said the sentiment has already swung to very bearish on the stock.

"We could get more constructive on the stock if the company's broad markets business continues to perform well and 5G serves as a catalyst for increased 5G content," the analyst wrote in the note.

Price Action

Skyworks traded lower by 3.5 percent to $87.58 per share.

Related Links:

Analysts Stick With Skyworks Stances Despite Lower Q1 Guidance

Apple's Services Growth 'Remains Paramount,' Says Bullish Argus

Photo credit: Raimond Spekking via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for SWKS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2019DowngradesOutperformNeutral
Jan 2019UpgradesNeutralBuy
Jan 2019MaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for SWKS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Craig Hettenbach Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Earnings News Guidance Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + SWKS)

58 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Learn About The Everything Store To The Everything Company: The Amazon Story According To Brad Stone – At Transparency19
Sell-Side Bullish On Qualcomm After Quarterly Report; BofA Sees Growth Ahead In 5G
Apple's Services Growth 'Remains Paramount,' Says Bullish Argus
Cirrus Logic Analyst Incrementally Bullish After Q4 Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

BioTrackTHC Announced As Conditional Winner Of Maine Cannabis Tracking Contract

The Street Debates Monster Beverage's Quarter